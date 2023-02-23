CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and his girlfriend avoided gunfire recently in Charlotte, and he spoke with Queen City News about the harrowing experience.

We are calling the driver, James, to protect the driver’s identity. He and his girlfriend were going to dinner and stopped at a red light at the intersection of Remount Road and West Boulevard.

“We were going left, and while the light was red, I saw these guys get into an argument,” James said.

The light turned green, and James and his girlfriend were immediately in the crossfire. From James’ dash camera, a person leaned out of a white SUV’s window and fired across the street.

“James” and his girlfriend avoided gunfire in Charlotte recently. His dashcam caught the shooting on camera.

“He shot once,” James said. “My car was maybe ten feet in front of it. He shot again (and) my car was probably two or three feet away. I just grabbed my girlfriend, and we just ducked.”

He ducked and hit the gas. At the end of the video, you can see the car speeding up and pulling into the bike lane to avoid the vehicle in front and stopping before a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

“Just the fact that his car was going one direction, and my car was going the opposite direction,” adds James. “We were arm’s length apart.”

CMPD confirmed officers responded to the area for a welfare check about a fight at the gas station.

The spokesperson also commented, “When officers arrived, they didn’t locate a fight, or evidence of any crime, or any victims.”

James is thinking twice about driving in that Charlotte neighborhood now but says this is one of the busier intersections in Charlotte. Many people could have gotten hurt.

“We’re just lucky. My only options were to stop right there, right in the middle of it, or duck my head and hit the gas.”