CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If there is one reality about the future that is undisputed, it’s the fact that, as time goes on, more electricity will be needed to power devices, homes, and everyday things that are part of life.

Duke Energy said they have been preparing for that and recently launched an effort with other power companies to go after other sources of energy production than coal, specifically towards renewable or more environmentally-friendly and efficient sources.

Queen City News recently reported on the utility’s effort to become part of a “hydrogen hub” using compressed hydrogen and natural gas.

However, on Monday, a group of scientists, many from North Carolina, sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper and Duke Energy, appealing for sources other than natural gas to be a part of whatever energy expansion the state will undertake.

“If we were making progress with renewables, we’d hope to see the line going the other way,” said Dr. Howard Neufeld with Appalachian State University, who signed on to the letter. “But we’re not. It’s going up.”

The issue is that natural gas contains methane.

“Methane is a more potent gas than (carbon dioxide) is,” said Neufeld.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, methane is 80 times worse than carbon dioxide for the environment, though its effects are not as long-lasting.

Queen City News reached out to Duke Energy for a response to this letter.

Their statement in full:

“Our priority is to deliver increasingly clean energy in a manner that meets statutory goals while balancing affordability and reliability for our customers.

We’ve proposed more than three times the level of solar that exists on our system today, and North Carolina is #4 in the nation for solar. Up to 1,800 megawatts per year is a very aggressive pace when you consider that it would represent developing about 15,000 acres of solar per year and interconnecting that solar to the grid annually. To our knowledge, this is the only East Coast utility that has achieved that level of annual interconnection. In addition to being clean, reliable, and affordable, the plan must be achievable.

Perspective is important – our Carbon Plan proposes more storage than natural gas. Given the large amount of weather-dependent renewables in the plan, a small amount of natural gas is critical to ensure reliability for our customers.

Replacing about 40% of our coal capacity with more efficient natural gas is the equivalent of driving a hybrid – it has some emissions, but it’s a far cleaner option than the gasoline-powered vehicle you had been driving.

The incorporation of hydrogen-capable natural gas facilities has broad support – the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects natural gas generation to grow substantially in the next decade as coal units retire, while the federal government has signaled strong support for hydrogen in (the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act).”

Neufeld said he understands Duke Energy’s position but noted that the letter he signed on to is meant to urge Duke to adopt more renewable energy sources sooner than later.

“It will improve the air we breathe, which improves the air for everybody,” said Neufeld.