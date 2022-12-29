CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In less than 24 hours, thousands will be watching as N.C. State faces Maryland at Bank of America Stadium for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

It took 365 days of planning to bring one of Charlotte’s most crowd-gathering events to life.

“Things range from parking to tickets to hotels to even a mayo dump. So, we talk about anything and everything, and a ton of work goes into it to make sure that everything is buttoned up and really impressive,” Charlotte Sports Foundation spokesperson Miller Yoho said.

It’s Charlotte Sports Foundation’s goal to drive economic impact through sporting events.

For 20 years, Duke’s Mayo Bowl has attracted nationwide fans, filling up hotels, restaurants, and the stadium.

“We are running over to the stadium now, and then we are going to go out to eat and have a big lunch, and yeah, we have definitely been enjoying the food, enjoying the sites. Seeing the parks and stuff like that. It has been nice,” Maryland fan Shannon Taylor said.

Since 2001, these bowl games have had an economic impact of nearly $300 million.

“So, this is really cool for me to be able to come back home. I won’t be out there tomorrow, but to just even be out there with the guys and to have that experience. And I know that we are going to have a lot of fans here just because of how close the stadium is to Charlotte,” N.C. State player Grant Gibson said.

Some in the stands also feel the pressure to put on their A-game, like N.C. State’s marching band.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking, but I am definitely excited. We are from Charlotte, so this is pretty exciting for us,” one N.C. State marching band member said.

The nationally televised event will reach nearly 60 million households — putting the onus on Charlotte, the players, and those there to bring excitement on a global stage.

“We are excited about how many people get to see us and see the football game and the marching band. I mean, they won’t see the band all that much, but the little bits are exciting,” N.C. State marching band member Ashlyn said. “Yes, they will. We are pretty loud.”