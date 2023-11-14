CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Duke’s Mayo Classic and Duke’s Mayo Bowl are among several high-profile events that will continue to be held at Bank of America Stadium.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced an extension of their partnership to host events at the Charlotte stadium.

Included in the new agreement are the Duke’s Mayo Classic and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The bowl game has called Bank of America Stadium home for 22 years, officials said.

“We look forward to hosting more high-profile events at Bank of America Stadium in the coming years,” Johnny Harris and Andrea Smith, CSF Board of Directors co-chairs, said in a released statement on Tuesday.

In 2022, Bank of America Stadium hosted several sporting events and live entertainment, setting a venue record with 39 events, officials said.

This year’s college football games included the Duke’s Mayo Classic on September 2 with North Carolina taking on South Carolina. In December, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl will feature teams from the ACC and SEC. Officials said the Atlantic Coast Conference maintains a long-term agreement to host the ACC Football Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium.

Sources confirm to Queen City News the partnership extension is a multi-year agreement.