CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City will celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of North Carolina’s oldest football rivalries on Saturday for the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The featured game between North Carolina A&T State University and North Carolina Central University kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Outside of the big game, there’s a handful of events to celebrate the big weekend!

Scenes from today’s College and Career Fair. pic.twitter.com/athQ5fP4sZ — Duke’s Mayo (Aggie-Eagle) Classic (@DukesMayoBowl) September 2, 2022

Mad Miles Run Club – HBCU Run

FREE

It begins at 10 a.m. at Camp North End as part of the Around the Crown 10K expo

expo Open to all levels of fitness and running or walking activity

More Than Just a Game: 100 years of the Aggie-Eagle Football Rivalry

FREE

The event takes place at 11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Collective

This is a presentation about the history of the game

Duke’s Mayo Classic FanFest

TAILGATE

A classic tailgate, starting at 12 p.m., taking place at Romare Bearden Park

It will feature: Live music Food trucks Tailgating activations Alcohol Vendor activations



5th Quarter

MUSIC