CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released additional details Tuesday regarding this weekend’s death of a pedestrian who they say was walking in an area not meant for foot traffic.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. Sunday night near 3700 East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte. 43-year-old Reginald Tutt was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Tutt was walking in a section of East Independence Blvd. that is not meant for pedestrians and was struck by a Toyota sedan driven by Constance Carver, 66.

Carver passed a screening test on the scene for impairment and toxicology tests are pending on the victim. speed is not believed to be a factor, according to the police report. Tutt was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSI, Medic, CFD, a DWI Task Force, and a major crash unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation. Det. Mercedes is the lead on the case.