CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Those around Charlotte who can’t wait until December to do a meet-and-greet with Santa are getting an early Christmas gift.

Santa is making an early debut appearance at SouthPark Mall on Thursday and he’ll be there through Christmas Eve, organizers said.

Reservations are available and the attraction will take place around several other events that will be held there including a stuff the truck event on December 2nd and a sensory-friendly photo experience with Santa for families of children with special needs starting December 3rd. Reservations are encouraged.