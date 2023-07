This apartment building off Central Avenue was on fire on Thursday, July 27. (Charlotte Fire Dept.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An east Charlotte apartment building caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, there was a structure fire at the Central Pointe apartment complex in the 4900 block of Central Avenue.

Firefighters controlled the incident in 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported. CFD said the fire is under investigation.