CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials say improperly discarded smoking material caused a fire at an east Charlotte apartment complex.

First responders went to the scene in the 7700 block of Krefeld Glen Drive near McAlpine Creek Park Tuesday night.

Authorities say 30 firefighters worked to control the fire in less than 20 minutes while no injuries occurred to civilians or firefighters.

The fire is under investigation.