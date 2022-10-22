EAST CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Trash cans in East Charlotte have been turned into painted celebration bins that reflect the culture and personal history found in the diverse make-up of the area.

Eight bins along Central Avenue near the former Eastland Mall have been or are being painted by local artists who have captured the identity of each neighborhood.

The project began a few weeks ago through a Neighborhood Matching Grant that was recently approved.

East Charlotte Community Board Member Maureen Gilewski told Queen City News that this is a project that was created to celebrate families that are often overlooked or underrepresented.

She said, “It’s the idea that it’s bringing out to what’s hidden . . . more in-depth understanding of the value of this community.”

Four artists met with families prior to painting the trash cans to find out what families most wanted to be highlighted about East Charlotte.

From conversations artists Andrew Winke had with them, he decided to paint 72 different flags from the countries families in East Charlotte are either from or have a historical connection to. He will also create a fabric wall around a second trash bin that will highlight the various cultures in the community.

Winke said, “a lot of the people, hopefully, they can find where they’re from on it, as they have when they come up and talk to me.”

The project is important to him, because he grew up in East Charlotte, and wants to celebrate the very people and places he grew up around.

“All of the countries in the area are represented here on just one trash can,” is how he described his idea.”

Board member Gilewski said the project was designed to encourage ownership of identity through litter control outside of local shops and near the bus stops where these trash bin locations are.

Gilewski said she wants, "to engage the businesses and the neighborhoods, to improve the litter control of the corridor. That combination of the two working together that pride and ownership."