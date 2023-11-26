CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early morning fire in east Charlotte was deemed intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 6300 block of Woodbend Drive around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say it took firefighters 13 minutes to control the fire and no one was injured.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set on the outside of the maintenance garage door at the location. Estimated property damage is $35,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.