CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in an east Charlotte residential community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte.
CMPD has not yet released information pertaining to the victim and this is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox