CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters were called to a two-story home at the intersection of Anderson Street and Byrnes Street just after noon on Saturday, July 1, according to officials.

Charlotte Fire Dept.

Firefighters say the fire was under control in 10 minutes. One person and a dog were displaced from the home and it is estimated that there is $1,500 worth of damage.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.