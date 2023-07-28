CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An east Charlotte house fire that occurred Thursday afternoon was determined to have been intentionally set, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Friday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at a home on Carousel Drive. The fire was found to be coming from the basement and was controlled within 18 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set and that the incident is still under investigation.