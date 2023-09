CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight house fire in east Charlotte is under investigation, Charlotte Fire Department said Friday.

Crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 4100 Donnybrook Place in east Charlotte.

Fire was showing on arrival at a single-story home, CFD said. It took 30 firefighters to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.