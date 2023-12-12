CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s your money, and now the city is being asked to spend $5 million to $15 million more of it on the old Eastland Mall site.

Members of Charlotte City Council were surprised Monday night when the economic development office raised the price tag on the planned sportsplex.

“Let’s be clear, that’s 50 percent, okay?” Councilman Ed Driggs responded.

In October, City Council approved spending $30 million in taxpayer dollars as part of the public-private partnership to create the sports facility at the old Eastland Mall site. The Central Avenue project, currently deemed “The Complex,” will include multiple courts, a soccer field, esports hub and more.

But this week, city economic development officials said it’s going to cost up to $15 million more.

“To come back and say, ‘Well, we might need another $5 million or $10 million but we don’t really know how much,’ we do not have a magic money tree in the back,” said At-Large Council Member Lawana Mayfield. “These are tax dollars that we’re utilizing.”

Originally, there were two competing bids for the project. City council asked the two developers to instead work together on one complex for $30 million. Council Member Tariq Bokhari pointed out that cost was a dated estimate, and the size of the complex has changed. He is a partner in one of the site’s development teams.

“The numbers that were being thrown out for a long time in this were pre-2019 numbers for infrastructure,” Bokhari said. “The second biggest driver is the building itself. Option A had one-third of the footprint of that entire building. Option B had three thirds in various stages that now are all in one stage.”

City leaders want updated financial records for the project, and questioned if the developers are footing a portion of that increase or if they expect that to fall entirely on taxpayers.

“If you were looking for a nod from this group tonight to proceed along these lines, I can tell you pretty surely you don’t have one,” Driggs said.