CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After nearly a decade of pondering what to do with the Eastland site, a new proposal with a design that benefits the community has come down the pipeline, and the money to back it up.

But it’ll ultimately be up to the Charlotte City Council to give the final green light on the project.

Three local organizations have partnered to create what they call “QC East.”

Southern Entertainment, Charlotte Soccer Academy, and Carolina Esports Hub would combine what they all do best and let the community participate. Bob Durkin, CEO of Southern Entertainment, says music, soccer, and gaming would dominate the open 23 acres at Eastland—with six turf fields, an amphitheater, public events space, and technology hub.

“We bring these large festivals, cultural and artistic events, food events to Charlotte,” Durkin said. “But what would be on those fields for the rest of the time? So we take them for about ten weeks a year and do some of these events; the rest of the time would be a perfect use for youth sports.”

The proposal plans for six turf fields, which would be used for boys, girls, and adult sports leagues. Those fields would also be converted to large-scale music festival grounds featuring national and local headliners.

A public events facility/technology center would be integrated into the field layout, titled “The Hub.” The Hub would focus on Esports and STEM educational opportunities for kids and adults in the community. It would also host Esports competitions.

All of this is going to cost a pretty penny.

“The private investments comes from the three groups that are that are involved,” Durkin explained. “And then we also have long-standing relationships with a lot of the financial institutions.”

The project partners are pledging $53 million and asking the taxpayers to throw in another $30 million.

But Durkin said the city would receive a great return on investment, creating 683 jobs and around 20% annual tax revenue for the City and County.

“People will come in from all outside of town, and they get to showcase all of Charlotte,” Durkin said. “They’ll stay at downtown hotels, use those restaurants, stores, buy gas, and that brings in people from outside the city. Showcasing what a great city we have is always a positive thing.”

Durkin is hopeful their new proposal will also accommodate the Eastland Community’s needs and attract visitors from all over Charlotte and beyond.

“If we do, you know, hopefully, get awarded the bid, we’d be able to start design work immediately, which takes a long time, and then the construction,” Durkin said. “It’s going to take probably two and a half years for us to get everything built and get going. And that means starting right away.”

On Monday, City staff will present all the bids for the Eastland site to the Council’s Economic Development Community.

From there, the committee will debate the next steps in the bidding process. Tariq Bokhari, CEO of Carolina Esports Hub and District Six City Council Member, will be recusing himself from all votes regarding this project due to his obvious conflict of interest.