CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eastway Drive is closed in both directions due to a serious crash, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Six people were injured.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 in the 2800 block of the road near Central Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek a detour.

According to Medic, one person with life-threatening injuries and one person with serious injuries were both taken to the hospital. Four more people had minor injuries.

Officials have not said how many vehicles are involved or what led to the crash.