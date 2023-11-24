CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On a day meant to be filled with cheer, happiness, and food, some people are spending their Thanksgiving with people who aren’t necessarily their family.

For the fifth year in a row, Billy Sunday hosted its “Eat. Gay. Love Thanksgiving” for people in the LGBTIQQ community — who didn’t have inviting homes.

“It’s our biggest turnout in five years. We have record numbers, which is both heartwarming and heart-wrenching all at the same time,” said Brian Dubois, the assistant General Manager at Billy Sunday.

Dubois is also the co-host of the holiday event, he says they’re expecting more than 250 people.

The event started five years ago, out of the kindness of Dubois’ heart.

“I had a bunch of friends who had no place to be on Thanksgiving. I was running a bar in Plaza Midwood. We had a queer game night and we said, let’s do Thanksgiving. That’s when I partnered with Justin LaFrancois from Queen City Nerve. He found us a turkey, we got donations and it just kind of steamrolled. We realized the community needed this event and we could provide it,” Dubois said.

The generosity helps people like Savoi Edwards. They’ve been coming to the Thanksgiving event for years. They lost their mom, dad, and brother in the last two years.

“But being around my chosen family has been one of my healing factors and they’ve been very supportive and giving me space and I love them like they’re my own. And being able to just like have this environment to be here and be with people that I know,” Edwards said.

Lucas Bowman and his husband decided to be more involved in the growing Charlotte LGBTIQQ community. They decided to donate food for the occasion.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t always have a community on holidays and they really need a place where they can come together and enjoy time connecting with people, just spreading kindness and compassion in the community. So it’s really great to be here today and in person,” Bowman said.