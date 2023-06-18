CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials say that the fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Wheelock Road in a neighborhood off Colony Road and Runnymede Lane.

On Saturday, June 18th, just before 8:30 p.m., firefighters say they received a call to the home. In 6 minutes, 30 firefighters controlled the fire without any injuries.

Charlotte Fire Department

According to authorities, an electrical failure in an attached porch sparked the fire. Two adults living in the home had to be relocated; the fire was estimated to have caused $25,000 in damages.