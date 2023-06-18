CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials say that the fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Wheelock Road in a neighborhood off Colony Road and Runnymede Lane.
On Saturday, June 18th, just before 8:30 p.m., firefighters say they received a call to the home. In 6 minutes, 30 firefighters controlled the fire without any injuries.
According to authorities, an electrical failure in an attached porch sparked the fire. Two adults living in the home had to be relocated; the fire was estimated to have caused $25,000 in damages.