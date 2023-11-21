CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An email threat that was made Tuesday morning prompted a large police response in uptown Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to an email threat in the 400 block of South Tryon Street.

As officers arrived at the scene, building security assisted with searching the area and determined there was no active threat. No injuries were reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they are clearing the area at this time.