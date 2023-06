CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An emergency situation shut down traffic on a bridge over railroad tracks on Eastway Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 7 a.m. Monday, June 12, near 300 Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed they were on the scene.

Rush hour traffic goers were encouraged to find an alternate route.

The bridge reopened around 8:30 a.m. Monday.