CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An emergency repair is causing detours along Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte, Charlotte Water said on Monday.

The detour, which included lane closures, was taking place near 3800 Sparta Ave. and Wilkinson.

It is unclear what the emergency repair is in response to at this time.

Traffic was expected to be impacted for the remained of the day Monday.