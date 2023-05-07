CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Saturday, people came together to conquer the stadium steps at Truist Field for those who can’t climb as part of the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb.

The journey is uphill.

“I saw something that said ‘beast mode’ somewhere, so running stadium steps is definitely like being in the beast mode,” said Cheryl Calhoun, chair of the national board of the American Lung Association.

The climbers need that extra strength to get through.

“It’s been an emotional journey for us,” said Carla Carswell, who participated in Saturday’s stair climb with her family.

Each person who climbs does so for a reason.

“We are ‘Team Todd.’ We started this fundraiser in memory of our brother Todd,” said Carswell.

Memories of Todd are on their shirts and in their hearts.

He died of lung disease.

“It’s real, it’s touched us, it’s touched people that we have loved,” said Carswell.

Todd’s family joined others Saturday climbing 800 stadium steps at Truist Field to raise awareness and money to put an end to lung disease.

“We’re talking about things like asthma, COVID, those kinds of things. I think when people think lung disease, they automatically think just lung cancer, and there are just a variety of other diseases that people need to be aware of out there,” said Carswell.

The event brings hope.

“We try to make it a joyous event so that there’s some joy along with whatever memory that comes back to them,” said Calhoun.

The event brings a sense of community.

“We just want to make sure people are aware of the people that we’ve loved and lost so that we want to always remember them too,” said Carswell.

Saturday’s Fight for Air Climb was the 10th anniversary in Charlotte. They raised more than $90,000.

The event was supposed to happen at the end of March, but it had to be moved because of the weather.