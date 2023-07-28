CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NC Congressman Jeff Jackson announced on Friday a new bill, H.R. 4912, that would close the weather radar gap in Charlotte with the successor to Next Generation Weather Radar, which will phase out over the next decade.

The Charlotte region is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the country that isn’t covered by a nearby radar, endangering millions of people, Jackson’s team said on Friday.

The closest National Weather Service NEXRAD Doppler radar system is in Greer, South Carolina, more than 80 miles from Charlotte, officials explained.

The further away these systems are, the less they can detect weather close to the ground, meaning they can miss low-altitude storms and tornadoes, Jackson’s team said.

“Every second matters when warning the public about severe weather. We should equip meteorologists and emergency management departments with accurate and real-time information to keep the public safe,” Rep. Jeff Jackson said in a written statement released on Friday. “The people of Charlotte shouldn’t be at risk because of a problem that has such a straightforward solution.”

The gap has been a problem for meteorologists in the Charlotte area for a while. Due to the gap, meteorologists can get less accurate information to predict and warn of severe weather.

Congressman Jackson has also introduced a bill to establish the ‘Precipitation Prediction Grand Challenge’ as a permanent program at NOAA. This program helps predict when, where, and how much precipitation will fall, improving forecasts, officials said.