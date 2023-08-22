CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early morning fire at a home in the 3900 block of Tuckaseegee Road was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD).

CFD officials first reported that the northwest Charlotte fire was controlled around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22. Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire in 30 minutes.

Charlotte Fire Department

Firefighters say no one reported being injured.

According to investigators, the house was intentionally set on fire, and the incident is still under investigation.