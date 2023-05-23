CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Italian company that builds EV charging stations will plant its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

“Our state is developing a burgeoning e-mobility supply chain with the support of yet another clean energy company,” Cooper said. “Our favorable business climate, reliable transportation network, and skilled talent help global companies fuel their growth.”

Alpitronic will invest $18 million and create 300 jobs for a service center at a to-be-determined location in the Queen City.

“We’re excited to start our operations for the U.S. in Charlotte shortly,” said Philipp Senoner, CEO of Alpitronic. “Our decision to come to North Carolina, a state which is developing towards an e-mobility cluster, was consciously made based on the economic conditions.”

The average salary for the new positions will be $90,000 and the project could potentially grow the state’s economy by nearly $1 billion.