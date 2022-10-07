CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon dropped by one of his new retail banks in Charlotte to get some feedback from employees.

“I think CEOs should always get out and see people, see their clients, you learn from them; it’s motivating.”

Dimon is motivated to increase JPMorgan Chase’s footprint across the country, especially in the banking-rich town of Charlotte.

“It’s just the beginning now of the JPMorgan Chase invasion, say,” Dimon said proudly with a smile. “When we come in, the whole JPMorgan comes in. So we have small business bankers here, investment advisors here, mortgage loan officers here, middle market banking, and when we come here, I’ll start doing some more government not-for-profit, hospitals, cities schools, Universities, and States, and it’s all taking place now in north Carolina. And hopefully, the people of charlotte will benefit from all this.”

Dimon is concerned about global forces threatening our economic security, the War in Ukraine, and oil and gas production, while political divisiveness and inflation are worrisome here at home.

He’s hoping for a soft landing or mild recession.

“Clearly, we were a day late and dollar short on raising rates too much quantitative easing, and we should have reacted sooner.”