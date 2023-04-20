CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of Mecklenburg County retirees just found out they don’t have all the benefits they thought they had.

Mecklenburg County recently sent a letter to 396 retirees telling them that effective June 1, their dependents would no longer receive partially paid premiums for medical insurance by the county.

When Mike Plummer signed on to become a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy in the 1980s, he wasn’t doing it for the money.

“I took a county job because of the benefits, specifically for the benefits, especially when you hear that the minimum wage is less than four dollars,” said Plummer.

He says he was promised healthcare coverage for his whole family.

“We were told that we were going to have insurance for the rest of our lives for us and our families,” said Plummer.

That ended very abruptly with a letter he had just got earlier this month.

“We were all sent a bombshell,” said Plummer.

Mecklenburg County recently discovered a multi-million-dollar mistake. The county has been partially paying medical insurance premiums for 396 of its retirees’ dependents, but the county says it wasn’t supposed to be.

In an email from Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio to county commissioners, Diorio says, in part of the email, “This error was recently discovered by our new Benefits Manager. Once discovered, we took steps to rectify the issue by informing these retirees that their dependent coverage would no longer be paid for by the County.”

“My benefits are going to cost me just under $2200 a month. That’s a mortgage,” said Plummer.

The impacted retirees feel blindsided, especially because this is not happening during open enrollment, and they can’t shop around for other insurance for their families.

“That’s not what we were sold, or at least that’s not what I was sold, so it’s a bait and switch for me, and I don’t appreciate it, and I think it’s dirty rotten,” said Plummer.

Mecklenburg County sent Queen City News the following statement:

Mecklenburg County recently communicated to 396 County retirees that medical premiums for their dependents are not covered by the County’s health plan. County policy is clear that those retirees that were eligible for retiree medical insurance from the County would only get subsidized coverage for themselves, not their dependents. This policy has been in place for decades. Human Resources recently discovered that some retirees were getting subsidized dependent coverage despite the fact that the policy does not allow it. Once discovered, we took steps to rectify the issue by informing these retirees that their dependent coverage would no longer be paid for by the County. The County sent letters of this change late last week. Retirees will need to pay for benefits for their dependents starting on June 1, 2023.