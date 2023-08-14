CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When Earl Likely walked into the gas station on West Sugar Creek Road, his attorney said his client had an uneasy feeling.

“When he walks inside and this individual walks up to him and gets right in front of his face, bucks up on him and says yo, you good bro,” said attorney Aaron Lee.

Lee represents Likely and says that is when his client knew there was trouble.

Likely walks out of the store without purchasing anything, but the man pulls out a gun from his pocket and “hollers to Earl, basically, you want some of this,” added Lee

The man followed Likely seconds later, and as the individual approached the van Earl Likely was in, Likely fired shots to protect himself.

“You can see his shoulder raise,” said Lee, talking about the video. “Earl said he had the gun pointed right at him, and Earl did what he had to do to protect his life.”

Earl Likely turned himself in, was arrested, and was charged with murder. He was in the Mecklenburg County jail from January to March, even with a video of the event.

“You would think I’m on video, I’m going to be vindicated, and that is what Earl thought too,” says Lee. “I saw it on video, and my jaw hit the floor. I said this is clear-cut self-defense so we scheduled a bond hearing as quick as we could.”

Bond was set at $150,000 in January, and Earl Likely was released from jail in March, but the wheels of justice went very slowly, according to Lee.

“Staffing shortages, the COVID backlog, the number of homicides in town just back it up so much,” said Lee. We’re at a seven-year backlog for murder trials right now. So, if Earl wanted to fight this case and go to trial, he would have been in there for 6 to 7 years.”

Then something rare happened. An email from the district attorney’s office to Aaron Lee saying the charges against Earl Likely have been dismissed

“We talked about it,” said Lee as he talked about what was in the email. “We round-tabled and realized that we are not going to proceed any further.”

Aaron Lee says he called his client and realized there is still a long way to go. Earl Likely didn’t appear in this interview because he says he’s getting death threats. He’s thankful his case is one in a small percentage of the system working faster than normal.

“You could just hear him just sobbing and sobbing; he couldn’t believe it.”