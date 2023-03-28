CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Within a minute of Metropolitan Nashville Police Officers arriving on the scene, officer Rex Engelbert wearing this body camera, has a key to the school in hand and is yelling for three more officers.

“Give me three! Let’s get three!” he said.

“That means he wants to go in on a wedge formation or diamond formation so that way they have somebody to the front, somebody to the left and right side, and somebody to the rear,” said Dr. Roy G. Taylor, the chief of police for private policing agency Capitol Special Police. “So, you can imagine a diamond moving down the hall, so that way, they’re able to see 360 degrees, so they move down different areas of the school.”

Taylor says the pattern is taught across the board, specifically for emergencies like the tragic school shooting in Nashville.

“In North Carolina, at least every other year, we do rapid deployment training, and we do it exactly the same way statewide, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a special police officer like my team or a state trooper or a local Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD cop, everybody’s trained exactly the same, so they know how to become part of that integral team,” Taylor said.

The shooting happened at a private Christian school in Nashville. Private schools’ security measures are privately funded and may differ from other schools.

“Kids are all locked down, but we have two kids that we don’t know where they are,” a woman told Officer Rex Engelbert as he arrived on the scene.

Police say the school did not have a resource officer, but Taylor says it appears the staff was prepared and had safety measures in place.

“If you look through the glass when they open a door, you’ll see a thing that kind of looks like an axe with a yellow marking on it, and I believe that as a wedge device that’s used,” Taylor said. “You take it off the wall, close the doorknob, and you wedge it underneath the doorknob. That way, if somebody tries to enter the door, they can’t.”

The 28-year-old suspect was found and shot and killed by police on the second floor.