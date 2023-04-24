CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a nationwide search, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is interviewing the next leader for the district.

The interviews are happening behind closed doors privately.

It has been a revolving door at the district office with five superintendents in 10 years. Some faith leaders say getting it right this time is critical but are already concerned about the process.

In a press conference, the African American Faith Alliance says they want academic achievement as a top priority.

“It has to be someone with a proven track record of raising test scores and academic performance,” Dr. Ricky Woods from First Baptist Church-West said. “CMS has been struggling even before the pandemic in this area, and of course, during the pandemic, those numbers tanked even more.”

Summer Nunn is the chair of the four-member committee leading the superintendent search. Between forums, surveys, and listening sessions, she says the group sorted through community input to build a rubric to interview candidates.

“There’s a lot of feedback from the community and outcomes we need strong leadership that will be focused on the kids,” Nunn said. “Our committee has looked at what has been done in the past and especially what we didn’t do well.”

The superintendent vacancy post on the district website says the candidate must have an “unrelenting pursuit in closing opportunity and achievement gaps that exist between students.” There is also a leadership profile posted that mentions student achievement goals and closing educational gaps as the first bullet point.

“Any superintendent selection process that does not require a proven track record of improving academic achievement is flawed and doomed to fail,” Rev. Glencie Rhedrick from First Baptist Church-West said.

Faith leaders are also concerned about the private process of finding the next leader for CMS. The group provided a signed copy of a confidentiality board member acknowledgment that says all applicant information on applicants will be kept in the strictest confidence.

“There are concerns that the board has signed an NDA, a nondisclosure, prohibiting them from talking about search,” Boyd said. “Our research has shown that this is unprecedented in the history of this kind of thing being done, and we’re concerned about that.”

Nunn says BWP and Associates, the search firm handling the process, says confidential searches turn out a better pool of applicants.

“It feels like it’s happening behind closed doors, but we’re using that lens and student outcomes-focused governance to figure out who that person will be,” Nunn said. “We had candidates say they would not have applied if we weren’t doing this confidentially, they would not have applied.

Six applicants will interview virtually in front of the ten board members this week. Meanwhile, the AAFA wants the district to restart the process of finding a new leader from a different lens.

“Start over in their search to look for candidates that have a proven track record of moving the needle for student achievement; we cannot miss this opportunity to hire the right person,” Boyd said. “This is no time to play politics. We need the right superintendent at this moment in time.”

The goal is for district leaders to narrow down finalists by May 1st and then pick a finalist by May 9th.