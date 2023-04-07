CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CATS officials announced Monday morning that repairs from a fallen tree at the Johnson C. Smith station are complete.

Both tracks have been tested and approved for service.



Normal operations will resume. — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) April 10, 2023

A downed tree that Friday morning impacted the Beatties Ford Road station near Johnson C. Smith University over the weekend.

The road had been closed between Dixon Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road, even after the cleanup was completed around 8:45 p.m. The Gold Line along that stretch was damaged, and the Charlotte Area Transit System established a bus bridge between the Charlotte Transportation Center and French Street.

Queen City News reporter Brett Baldeck spotted the fallen tree in the road in front of JCSU around 11 a.m.

#ALERT A tree has fallen down on Beatties Ford Road in front of JCSU. This is not only blocking traffic, but also Gold Line service to French Street. Unclear if Gold Line wires are damaged. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/FhVWyrHTi8 — Brett Baldeck (@BrettBaldeck) April 7, 2023

CATS said on Friday that the tree impacted the Gold Line between Sunnyside Avenue and CTC stations.

Heavy rain and windy conditions impacted the Charlotte area on Friday and Saturday.

