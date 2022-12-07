CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Wednesday, Shanquella Robinson’s family invited the community to join them this Saturday as they rally for the 25-year-old woman, who mysteriously died while on a trip with friends in Mexico. They also renewed calls for justice for her death.

“Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico. Everybody extradited over there and doing their time there. That’d be justice for us as of now,” said Quilla Long, Shanquella’s sister.

Despite some reports of a person in custody, there have been no arrests so far in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who died October 29th while on a trip with friends in San Jose del Cabo.

As Queen City News has reported, video of an assault emerged days after her friends returned from their trip without Robinson.

Her autopsy revealed she died from a severe spinal cord injury and neck trauma.

Mexican authorities are investigating her death as femicide. They also issued an arrest warrant but haven’t released a name. The FBI is also investigating.

“We can’t say anything about it, but they’re working on it,” Long said.

Now, nearly six weeks after she died, community activists have organized an event in her honor to keep her story alive.

“During, we all say, ‘justice for Shanquella,’ ‘justice for Shanquella,’ but it’s the days after, days like Saturday, the days after that the family needs that extra boost, that extra support,” said Mario Black, founder of Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury.

On Saturday, the community is invited to Little Rock AME Zion Church to hear from guest speakers and support the Robinson family.

“This family wants you to know who Shanquella Robinson was,” said Lakeisha Mobley, a representative with Mothers of Murdered Offspring, “because if you know her, to know her is to love her, and like he said, this was unjustified, and until justice is served, this family will not be healed.”

Their message to those who know anything about the case: come forward and give the family the answers they deserve.

“You are responsible,” said Dwayne Walker, pastor at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church. “You are your brother and your sister’s keeper, and we are responsible for one another. You can’t turn a blind eye when things like this happen.”

“Justice for Shanquella” is Saturday, Dec. 10th at 4 p.m. at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church.