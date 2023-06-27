CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In less than a year, a family justice center that’s been in the works for more than six years will finally open, providing all-encompassing help and support to victims of violence in Mecklenburg County.

“We’ve been engaged in planning for the Family Justice Center since December of 2017,” said Andrew Oliver, chief executive officer for Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center.

The Umbrella Center will be home to 15 organizations providing everything from support services to police assistance, forensic medical care, and more.

“If you’re a victim and you’re coming forward, and you want help, you may be asked to travel to as many as nine different locations and share your story 27 different times,” Oliver said. “So the family justice center reimagines our response to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, and trafficking.”

With a building already secured along Albemarle Road, the project will cost $35 million in public and private support.

“That’s a lofty number,” Oliver said. “But Charlotte-Mecklenburg is a large community, and we wanted a center that was going to be large enough to serve women, children, and families well into the future.”

Nicole and David Tepper contributed the largest private donation to date: $2 million.

Nicole released a statement stating:

“Dave and I recognize how breaking the cycle of violence can have such a positive impact on a family.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather thanked the Teppers on Twitter, calling their donation an ‘especially meaningful contribution to our community’s wellbeing.’

“We’ve gotten to know them through this process, and it was clear they wanted to be involved, and so we were honored to be able to create a space for them,” Oliver said.

When completed in May of 2025, Andrew Oliver with Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center estimates they’ll serve 10,000 victims in one year.