CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The deaths of four men in a public and brutal crash along I-85 in north Charlotte have left families and the community in a state of heartache and grief.

Kevin and Miguel Turcios, along with Arturo and Edwin Garcia, died Tuesday afternoon when they crashed into the back of a disabled dump truck along the interstate near University City Boulevard.

Investigators say the vehicle was parked in the far right lane and not fully pulled over. They have not released a reason for the car’s mechanical problems.

The four men, all connected to the same family, died before MEDIC crews could arrive. They were on their way home from work when the accident occurred and approximately ten minutes from home.

“The incident happening where it is, hurts all the more,” said Eric Garcia, Kevin Turcios’s cousin. “They were just one step away. Their exit was literally the next one.”

Garcia stays in Greensboro but was visiting the rest of his family in Charlotte when the news broke of the wreck.

“Someone called and told us that a vehicle that looked like theirs (and that it) had just been involved in a crash,” Eric Garcia recalled from those moments.

The family tried to contact all four men, but the phones would not ring.

Eric explained to Queen City News how he drove to the crash site with family members, hoping the truck was not theirs.

He said, “I recalled that were we got there, there was still some hope. Still that hope, right, that it wasn’t them. Maybe their vehicles are just the same, but it’s not them. . . But when we got closer and saw the paramedics bringing the bodies out. It’s hard not to come to terms for with that.”

Many saw the four men as pillars of their community. They worked construction sites and helped built parts of Charlotte.

Eric said the family had not had a full moment to grieve because they had to work to raise roughly $50,000 for four funerals.

“We are definitely in a grieving state right now,” Eric Garcia said. “We’ve been affording some time to do that due to the ongoing investigation. We’re still trying to identify bodies. Have the finalized report until that happens we can’t get them to funeral homes.”

