CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the biggest names in country music, Luke Combs, is taking the stage at Bank of America Stadium on Friday and Saturday nights.

Elated fans began to gather around the venue three to four hours before the gates opened at 5 p.m. for Friday’s concert; video showed the mad rush of people funnel through the gates as they opened.

Three openers played before Combs was set to appear around 9 p.m. His setlist looked to last about an hour, forty minutes to two hours.

Many fans felt this concert specifically meant more to them, as the country star is from the area.

“It’s very special, I would say, ‘cuz not many people can do that,” said one fan. “He’s very special in the way he does write his music. It’s very relatable and helps many people.”

Combs’ hit song ‘Fast Car,’ currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, a cover of Tracy Chapman’s version from the ’90s, arguably defining that era of music, looks to be played about two-thirds of the way through the setlist.

Plan your bathroom breaks accordingly!