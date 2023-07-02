CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fatal accident shut down a section of a northeast Charlotte road late Saturday night, according to Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly wreck happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in the 12300 block of North Tryon Street (HWY 29). The area was closed in both directions between Sawyers Mill Road and Wednesbury Boulevard Saturday night, CMPD said.

Medic confirmed Saturday night one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No word on what caused the crash at this time or how many vehicles were involved. All drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route for their commute.