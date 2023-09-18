CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Part of Sandy Porter Road in Steele Creek is closed following a fatal motor vehicle crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Sandy Porter Road and Delshire Lane.

Medic says one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Sandy Porter Road is closed in both directions as the investigation is underway, officials said.

This area should be avoided and anyone around should find an alternate route.