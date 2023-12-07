CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Federal authorities have formally launched an investigation regarding a 5-year-old girl in Charlotte who was reportedly sexually assaulted and then discriminated against after communicating the matter to the school district, court records obtained by Queen City News have confirmed.

Records obtained on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2023, showed the unnamed 5-year-old at Croft Community School in north Charlotte filed the sex assault complaint with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on February 6, 2023.

A complaint was then filed with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights stating that the student was discriminated against by the district based on sex and age.

Andrea Higgins told Queen City News that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools dragged their feet in response to a school bus sex assault complaint involving her five-year-old daughter.

“They’re failing her and every day that goes by they’re continuing to fail her,” the girl’s mother Andrea Higgins told Queen City News in February.

Higgins said her 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted on a school bus, filed a complaint the day after the incident, and that the district was delinquent in their response.

Higgins said the young girl continues to ride the school bus with her accused attackers.

“Because OCR determined that it has jurisdiction and was timely filed, OCR is opening Allegation 1 for investigation,” according to the new court filings. “Allegation 1 is the sex discrimination complaint while dismissing the age discrimination complaint. OCR justified dismissing the second allegation by stating that ‘On October 16, 2023, you clarified to OCR that your complaint ‘mostly just’ concerned sex discrimination but that ‘because [the student] is just 5 years old they kind of discounted what she was going through or her feelings.'”

No timeline has been given for the duration of the investigation.

More federal investigations into CMS were launched last month: DOE

“The (CMS) District must not harass, coerce, intimidate, discriminate, or otherwise retaliate against an individual because that individual asserts a right or privilege under a law enforced by OCR or files a complaint, testifies, assists, or participates in a proceeding under a law enforced by OCR. If this happens, the individual may file a retaliation complaint against the District with OCR.”

CMS recently dealt with a separate sex assault complaint. In January, CMS went to trial over a reported sex assault at Myers Park High School. A former Myers Park student said the school system and police did not properly respond before, during, and after the incident in 2015. The lawsuit was filed in 2018. The jury found that CMS, and CMPD, were not at fault.

Queen City News has reached out to CMS for a response to the federal investigation.