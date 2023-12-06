HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight between students at North Mecklenburg High School prompted a lockdown Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed.

“This behavior is disruptive to learning and a violation of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Code of Student Conduct. All students involved will be disciplined accordingly,” CMS said Wednesday.

Law enforcement with the Huntersville Police Department is investigating this incident.

Below is the letter sent out to North Meck High from Principal Hood:

“Good morning North Mecklenburg High School families, this is Principal Hood reaching out to inform you that the school is currently on lockdown due to a fight breaking out among several students earlier today.

Law enforcement is on campus investigating the incident. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. This behavior is disruptive to learning and a violation of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Code of Student Conduct. All students involved will be disciplined accordingly.

We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for all students by speaking with your child(ren) about appropriate behavior at school and reminding them about the consequences of their actions. Thank you for your continued support of North Mecklenburg High School.”

Queen City News has reached out to Huntersville Police for more information.