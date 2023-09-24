CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A large fight broke out during Harding University High School’s football game Friday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

One minor injury was reported, and police were on site until the parking lots cleared.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Glenn Starnes, the principal of the school, says the fight involved students and adults.

In a statement, Starnes says, “What I witnessed Friday night was an embarrassment to our community and does not align to the values of excellence held at our school. We must maintain our focus on student achievement and providing a safe and welcoming environment. This can only be done with the support of families and the community. We must model the behavior we want to see in our students … our future leaders.”