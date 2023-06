CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A shooting that followed a fight in the NoDa neighborhood has shut down a busy section of North Davidson Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said officers received reports of a fight that led to a victim being shot shortly before 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Davidson.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

North Davidson is shut down between 34th and 35th streets.