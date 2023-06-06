CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials are set to vote Tuesday night on a controversial rezoning plan.

The proposed school boundary changes are supposed to relieve overcrowding in the southern part of the district. New relief schools are under construction and scheduled to open within the next two years.

The 55-page proposal outlines the final draft of a plan which has undergone multiple revisions in the past few months.

The district’s top facilities director says this is an opportunity to get rid of the nearly 1,300 portable trailer classrooms in use.

Hundreds of students may have to change schools under the plan. Parents say they were shocked to first hear the proposal.

Protests have sprouted outside campuses impacted by redistricting. Some students formed a human chain along Alexander Graham Middle School and neighboring Myers Park High School.

CMS officials open their meeting to the public Tuesday at 6 p.m. They’ll hold the open session at the Mecklenburg County Government Center.