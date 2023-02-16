CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive,’ a prescription pill thief at a local pharmacy.

Surveillance video captures the suspect at the Walgreens on WT Harris Blvd. in East Charlotte on Jan. 19.

The suspect presents a letter to the employee, telling her it’s a robbery, demanding pills and cash, and that he’s armed with a gun in his pocket.

The employee calmly realizes the gravity of what is happening and complies.

The robber made off with Adderall, Oxycodone, Xanax, and cash.

“We don’t know if he’s trying to feed a habit or he is maybe selling these drugs to the community,” said Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte CrimeStoppers. We were told that he had a cross in the middle of his forehead; we don’t know if that was tattooed on or drawn on.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

If you know who this suspect is, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the p3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.