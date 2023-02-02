CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive’ a smash n’ grab suspect at a local restaurant.

Surveillance video catches the suspect kicking through the front door of the Pizza Hut on Milton Drive in East Charlotte on Jan. 28.

The perpetrator didn’t go for pizza but right for the cash registers. Two were stolen from the business.

“It’s very costly for the business. In this case, they had to get this door fixed and got to get some new cash registers, and that could run into the hundreds,” said Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

If you recognize who this suspect is, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers (704) 334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the P3 tips app.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any info leading to an arrest.