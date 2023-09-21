CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Rock Salt Friday afternoon.

It occurred at the 500 block of Brandywine Road in south Charlotte.

The seafood restaurant adjacent to Park Road Shopping Center confirmed there was an incident that forced it to close for the rest of the day. Charlotte Fire reported no injuries to civilians or firefighters, and there was a “quick control time.”

A Rock Salt representative said they plan to open for regular hours Friday.