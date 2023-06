CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters say they were called to a Family Dollar in the 7500 block of South Tryon Street just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20th.

Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in 6 minutes and no one was injured, fire officials state.

According to authorities, the fire started in a cardboard pile behind the store and the fire is still under investigation. It is estimated the fire caused $5,000 in damage.