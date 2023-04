CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A home in a north Charlotte neighborhood was damaged after it went up in flames Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said the home blaze happened at a house on the 3400 block of Autumn Ridge Drive.

It took 30 firefighters just over 20 minutes to control the fire. No one was injured.

Images from the scene show flames coming through the roof.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.