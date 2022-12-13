CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte firefighters have fought their first Christmas Tree related fire of the season and now stress that homeowners need to understand the risks of having an improperly-placed tree.

The first fire was recorded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in the Olde Savannah Road area of East Charlotte. The homeowner left a lit candle next to their Christmas Tree, which was in a downstairs living room/kitchen area.

The homeowner was alerted and called 9-1-1 before the fire destroyed their condo and their neighbor’s condo, which had five people asleep inside of it at the time of the fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 6800 block Olde Savanah Rd. 30 Charlotte Fire firefighters controlled the fire in six minutes. Charlotte Fire deemed the fire accidental due to candles burning too close to Christmas tree. @MecklenburgEMS treated homeowner on scene. pic.twitter.com/lVZK17RA82 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 13, 2022

Charlotte fire crews responded within five minutes and had the fire contained within six minutes of their arrival. While that was enough time to stop the spread of the flames, it would be too late with older, not-watered trees.

Charlotte Fire Division Chief David Farnum explained that if a Christmas Tree caught fire, “think of that doubling every minute that it’s burning.”

Trees need constant watering. Also, natural or artificial trees should always be at least three feet away from any heat source. They should also need to be far away from any room exits.

Thanks to @Queen_City_News for coming out to talk with @CharlotteFD @dfarnum about the importance of fire safety during the holidays. Last night, a Christmas tree caught fire in a Charlotte home because it was too close to candles. The story airs tonight at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/1FtHiC8Pq7 — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) December 13, 2022

It doesn’t take much to incinerate a home these days, and there’s no particular season anymore. N.C. firefighters reported that 50 years ago, it would take closer to 30 minutes for a fire to consume a house, but that time is down to around three minutes.

“What we have in our homes is a lot more synthetic,” Division Chief Farnum said. “We don’t have as many natural materials. So the point at which, what we call the flashover, the point at which all material in that space goes up . . . is occurring faster.”

Winston-Salem firefighters reported an increase in fire fatalities this year compared to any prior year.

A national campaign encourages families to close their doors at night when they sleep to increase their chances of surviving a fire.

“That is the best protection you have when you are asleep, to prevent that smoke and fire from getting into that space,” Farnum explained. “Maybe the best chance to survive a fire in your home.”

